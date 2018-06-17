Hancock Holding Co. Takes Position in Endocyte, Inc. (ECYT)

Hancock Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Endocyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECYT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000. Hancock Holding Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Endocyte as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA purchased a new position in Endocyte during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Endocyte during the first quarter valued at $136,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Endocyte during the first quarter valued at $141,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Endocyte during the first quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Endocyte by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 16,283 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Endocyte news, VP Christopher P. Leamon sold 13,089 shares of Endocyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $197,120.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 130,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,537.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endocyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Endocyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Endocyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Endocyte in a research note on Friday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Endocyte in a research note on Friday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Endocyte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of Endocyte opened at $14.36 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Endocyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $15.45.

Endocyte (NASDAQ:ECYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. Endocyte had a negative net margin of 70,510.81% and a negative return on equity of 34.20%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. sell-side analysts forecast that Endocyte, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endocyte, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company uses its technology to create novel small molecule drug conjugates (SMDCs) and companion imaging agents. It is developing Vintafolide, a SMDC that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer; EC1456, which is in Phase I dose escalation trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; and EC1169, a tubulysin therapeutic that is in Phase I dose escalation trial to treat advanced metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

