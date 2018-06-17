Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 3,860 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 38.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,920 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,729,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter valued at $1,101,000. Tdam USA Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 116,996 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 60,306 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 490,879 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,054,000 after purchasing an additional 21,168 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 512.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,429,953 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HBI shares. B. Riley set a $30.00 price target on Hanesbrands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanesbrands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

In other Hanesbrands news, CEO Gerald Evans bought 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.66 per share, with a total value of $309,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,160,317.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David V. Singer bought 31,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.72 per share, with a total value of $553,395.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,313.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 70,620 shares of company stock valued at $1,244,864. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HBI traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.30. 7,180,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,153,504. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $16.38 and a one year high of $25.73.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 75.80% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.09%.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells bras, panties, men's underwear, children's underwear, activewear, socks, hosiery, intimate apparel, shapewears, and home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

