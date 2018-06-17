Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (HASI) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Press coverage about Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) has trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.4334136108714 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

HASI stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.49. 597,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 38.94 and a quick ratio of 38.94. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $25.28. The firm has a market cap of $984.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.83.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 million. analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 5th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 3rd. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s payout ratio is currently 125.71%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HASI. B. Riley set a $26.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Cowen set a $28.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.89.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap news, Director Mark Cirilli purchased 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.15 per share, for a total transaction of $100,823.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,238.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 877,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,234,120. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 22,435 shares of company stock valued at $411,277 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through enhancing or installing various building components, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

