Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Acquires 30,484 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (HASI)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) by 34.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 30,484 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the first quarter worth about $101,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 35.5% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 15,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the fourth quarter valued at about $440,000. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 20,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the period. 71.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HASI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen set a $28.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.89.

In related news, Director Mark Cirilli purchased 5,555 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.15 per share, with a total value of $100,823.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 67,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,238.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Eckel purchased 1,630 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $30,888.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 877,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,624,266.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 22,435 shares of company stock valued at $411,277. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap traded down $0.24, hitting $18.49, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 597,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,533. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $25.28. The company has a current ratio of 38.94, a quick ratio of 38.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $984.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.83.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 20.45%. analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 3rd. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.71%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through enhancing or installing various building components, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

