Hannover Re (HNR1) PT Set at €106.20 by Barclays

Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) has been assigned a €106.20 ($123.49) price target by analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, May 25th. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays’ price target indicates a potential downside of 4.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HNR1. Credit Suisse Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €108.00 ($125.58) price target on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €109.00 ($126.74) price target on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €117.00 ($136.05) price target on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hannover Re currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €112.00 ($130.24).

Hannover Re stock traded down €1.20 ($1.40) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €110.70 ($128.72). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,566 shares. Hannover Re has a twelve month low of €94.75 ($110.17) and a twelve month high of €116.37 ($135.31).

Hannover Re Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

