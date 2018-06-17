Hanwha Q Cells (HQCL) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

Hanwha Q Cells (NASDAQ:HQCL) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 25th.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HQCL. ValuEngine raised Hanwha Q Cells from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hanwha Q Cells from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Hanwha Q Cells from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Hanwha Q Cells currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of Hanwha Q Cells traded down $0.11, hitting $6.26, during midday trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 27,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.93. Hanwha Q Cells has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.78 million, a P/E ratio of -56.91 and a beta of 1.54.

Hanwha Q Cells (NASDAQ:HQCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter. Hanwha Q Cells had a return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $624.70 million for the quarter. equities research analysts forecast that Hanwha Q Cells will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanwha Q Cells Company Profile

Hanwha Q CELLS Co, Ltd., a solar energy company, develops, manufactures, and sells solar cells and photovoltaic (PV) modules in South Korea, the United States, Europe, Japan, Australia, the People's Republic of China, India, Turkey, and internationally. Its principal products include PV cells, PV modules, silicon ingots, and silicon wafers.

