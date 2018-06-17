Happy Creator Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $0.00 (CRYPTO:HCC)

Happy Creator Coin (CURRENCY:HCC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 10th. In the last seven days, Happy Creator Coin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Happy Creator Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Happy Creator Coin has a total market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of Happy Creator Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Happy Creator Coin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.40 or 0.01482770 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008651 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000044 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006001 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007453 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00013913 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00019245 BTC.

Happy Creator Coin Coin Profile

HCC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. The official website for Happy Creator Coin is www.hccunited.net.

Buying and Selling Happy Creator Coin

Happy Creator Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Happy Creator Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Happy Creator Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Happy Creator Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Happy Creator Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Happy Creator Coin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.