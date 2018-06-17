HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd (LON:HVPE) Insider Acquires £179,212.50 in Stock

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd (LON:HVPE) insider Michael Bunbury acquired 14,337 shares of HarbourVest Global Private Equity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,250 ($16.64) per share, with a total value of £179,212.50 ($238,600.05).

HarbourVest Global Private Equity traded down GBX 3.32 ($0.04), hitting GBX 12.50 ($0.17), during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 122,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,643. HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd has a 1-year low of GBX 1,190 ($15.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,310 ($17.44).

