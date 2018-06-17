Myokardia Inc (MYOK) Shares Sold by HarbourVest Partners LLC

HarbourVest Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,655 shares during the quarter. Myokardia comprises about 6.1% of HarbourVest Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. HarbourVest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Myokardia worth $5,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Myokardia by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Myokardia by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Myokardia by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 241,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Myokardia by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Myokardia by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 35,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Myokardia alerts:

In related news, insider Jake Bauer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,777 shares in the company, valued at $3,338,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total value of $142,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,566,227.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,683 shares of company stock valued at $760,121. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Myokardia opened at $48.20 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -34.43 and a beta of 3.53. Myokardia Inc has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $62.83.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $5.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 million. Myokardia had a negative net margin of 235.47% and a negative return on equity of 25.18%. analysts anticipate that Myokardia Inc will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on MYOK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Myokardia in a report on Friday, March 9th. BidaskClub raised Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Myokardia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Myokardia Company Profile

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which has completed Phase II clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to potentially alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression.

Receive News & Ratings for Myokardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myokardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.