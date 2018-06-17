Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $2.51 Million Holdings in Harris Co. (HRS)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,539 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,339 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Harris were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harris by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in Harris by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 31,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,530,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Harris by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Harris by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 8,787 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Harris by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 52,861 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,487,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Argus began coverage on Harris in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $196.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Harris from $189.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Barclays began coverage on Harris in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Harris from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Harris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.00.

Shares of NYSE HRS opened at $149.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.25. Harris Co. has a 52-week low of $108.29 and a 52-week high of $170.54.

Harris (NYSE:HRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.04. Harris had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Harris’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Harris Co. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Harris’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

Harris Company Profile

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, 2-channel vehicular radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

