Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Sells 800 Shares of Harris Co. (HRS)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Harris were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Harris by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,211,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Harris by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Harris by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 8,787 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Harris by 2.6% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Harris by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 52,861 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,487,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Harris opened at $149.23 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Harris Co. has a one year low of $108.29 and a one year high of $170.54. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.25.

Harris (NYSE:HRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. Harris had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Harris Co. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Harris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HRS. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Harris from $189.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Argus began coverage on shares of Harris in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $196.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Harris in a report on Thursday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Harris from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.00.

Harris Profile

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, 2-channel vehicular radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

