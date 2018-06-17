Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG) Receives $59.55 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.33.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $56.00 price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Hartford Financial Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th.

In related news, CFO Beth Ann Bombara sold 23,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $1,283,459.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,291 shares in the company, valued at $2,807,503.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brion S. Johnson sold 11,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $600,546.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,609.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,005 shares of company stock valued at $3,266,719. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIG. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 265,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,922,000 after buying an additional 14,562 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 36,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 69,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HIG traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,350,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,049. The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Hartford Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $49.67 and a twelve month high of $59.20.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a positive return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. analysts anticipate that Hartford Financial Services Group will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, and Mutual Funds.

