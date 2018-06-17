Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) Market Capitalization Hits $0.00

Harvest Masternode Coin (CURRENCY:HC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 10th. Over the last seven days, Harvest Masternode Coin has traded down 17.1% against the dollar. Harvest Masternode Coin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $1,020.00 worth of Harvest Masternode Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harvest Masternode Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0537 or 0.00000820 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003579 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00018170 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015374 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.18 or 0.00585022 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00252669 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00047227 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00094907 BTC.

About Harvest Masternode Coin

Harvest Masternode Coin launched on October 14th, 2017. Harvest Masternode Coin’s total supply is 2,553,737 coins. The Reddit community for Harvest Masternode Coin is /r/harvestcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Harvest Masternode Coin’s official Twitter account is @HarvestMnCoin. Harvest Masternode Coin’s official website is www.harvestcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Harvest Masternode Coin

Harvest Masternode Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Masternode Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Masternode Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harvest Masternode Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

