Hasbro (HAS) Earning Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News coverage about Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) has been trending positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Hasbro earned a news impact score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 45.4566583347215 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HAS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.07.

HAS stock opened at $91.28 on Friday. Hasbro has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $116.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). Hasbro had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $716.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Hasbro will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

