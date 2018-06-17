Haven Protocol Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $24,809.00 (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.20 or 0.00018456 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre and Nanex. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.55 million and approximately $24,809.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded down 22.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,494.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $499.24 or 0.07697140 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $850.31 or 0.13109800 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $95.71 or 0.01475570 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $122.85 or 0.01894000 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00221834 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.41 or 0.02935720 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008707 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00493334 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 2,968,861 coins. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol.

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Nanex and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

