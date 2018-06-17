HC Wainwright Analysts Give Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) a $31.00 Price Target

HC Wainwright set a $31.00 price target on Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 30th. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ACOR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. BidaskClub lowered Acorda Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Acorda Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.10 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Acorda Therapeutics from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Acorda Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.83.

Shares of Acorda Therapeutics opened at $31.15 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.41. Acorda Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $36.35.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.19). Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 36.98%. The firm had revenue of $106.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Acorda Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Acorda Therapeutics will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Acorda Therapeutics news, major shareholder Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 216,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total value of $6,858,694.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Rauscher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $245,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 614,902 shares of company stock valued at $18,581,251 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 8,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $347,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the period.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia.

