HC2 (HCHC) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of 0.17

News stories about HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. HC2 earned a daily sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the technology company an impact score of 47.7254260994932 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

HCHC traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.16. 263,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,711. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.51 million, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. HC2 has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $7.79.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $458.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.20 million. HC2 had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 51.57%. sell-side analysts expect that HC2 will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HCHC shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of HC2 from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of HC2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HC2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th.

HC2 Holdings, Inc engages in the construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, and other businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company fabricates and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial construction projects, such as buildings and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

