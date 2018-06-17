Head-To-Head Analysis: Ability (ABIL) vs. ADVA Optical Networking (ADVOF)

Ability (NASDAQ: ABIL) and ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Ability and ADVA Optical Networking’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ability -305.67% -319.26% -40.22% ADVA Optical Networking -2.71% 0.25% 0.12%

Risk & Volatility

Ability has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ADVA Optical Networking has a beta of 2.48, suggesting that its stock price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.1% of Ability shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ability and ADVA Optical Networking, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ability 0 0 0 0 N/A ADVA Optical Networking 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ability and ADVA Optical Networking’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ability $2.97 million 2.05 -$9.11 million N/A N/A ADVA Optical Networking $581.16 million 0.65 -$4.77 million $0.08 94.28

ADVA Optical Networking has higher revenue and earnings than Ability.

Summary

ADVA Optical Networking beats Ability on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ability Company Profile

Ability Inc. provides interception, geolocation, and cyber intelligence products and solutions for security and intelligence agencies, military forces, law enforcement agencies, and homeland security agencies worldwide. It specializes in off-air interception of voice, SMS, and data communication from cellular and satellite communication networks; and deciphering solutions for cellular and satellite communications. The company offers strategic and tactical cellular interception systems for intercepting mobile phone traffic and tracking mobile phone users; and satellite interception systems. It also provides geolocation systems to geographically target mobile phones; and cyber solutions that enable the user to extract and view information from mobile phones. Ability Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

ADVA Optical Networking Company Profile

ADVA Optical Networking SE develops, manufactures, and sells optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers scalable optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 AgileConnect, FSP 3000 CloudConnect, and FSP 3000 AccessConnect; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable demarcation, edge aggregation, and edge computing products; and network virtualization products comprising ensemble connectors, controllers, and orchestrators. The company also provides timing and synchronization products; network infrastructure assurance products; and automated network management products, such as FSP service manager, FSP network manager, FSP network hypervisor, ensemble portal, and Pro-Vision products that offer a unified platform for network operations. In addition, it provides professional services to plan, operate, and maintain the networks. The company sells its products to telecommunications service providers, private companies, universities, and government agencies directly, as well as through a network of distribution partners. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

