Head-To-Head Analysis: Ally Financial (ALLY) & Yirendai (YRD)

Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY) and Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ally Financial and Yirendai’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ally Financial $9.87 billion 1.15 $929.00 million $2.39 11.05 Yirendai $852.00 million 1.69 $210.83 million $3.45 6.89

Ally Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Yirendai. Yirendai is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ally Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Ally Financial has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yirendai has a beta of 4.95, indicating that its stock price is 395% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ally Financial and Yirendai’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ally Financial 14.20% 8.71% 0.70% Yirendai 21.93% 51.90% 22.44%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ally Financial and Yirendai, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ally Financial 0 4 13 0 2.76 Yirendai 0 1 3 0 2.75

Ally Financial currently has a consensus price target of $32.81, suggesting a potential upside of 24.24%. Yirendai has a consensus price target of $47.50, suggesting a potential upside of 99.92%. Given Yirendai’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Yirendai is more favorable than Ally Financial.

Dividends

Ally Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Yirendai pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Ally Financial pays out 21.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Yirendai pays out 15.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Yirendai is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

100.0% of Ally Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of Yirendai shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Ally Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 42.2% of Yirendai shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Yirendai beats Ally Financial on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc. provides various financial products and services for consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients in the United States and Canada. The company operates Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments. The Automotive Finance Operations segment provides automotive financing services to consumers and automotive dealers. Its automotive finance services include providing retail installment sales contracts, loans and leases, term loans to dealers, financing dealer floorplans, other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to companies, and fleet financing. This segment also offers financing services to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles and equipment, and vehicle remarketing services. The Insurance Operations segment offers consumer finance protection and insurance products through the automotive dealer channel, and commercial insurance products directly to dealers. The Mortgage Finance Operations segment manages held-for-investment consumer mortgage finance loan portfolio that includes bulk purchases of high-quality jumbo and LMI mortgage loans originated by third parties, as well as direct-to-consumer mortgage offerings. The Corporate Finance Operations segment provides senior secured leveraged cash flow and asset-based loans to middle market companies. Its primary focus is on businesses owned by private equity sponsors with loans used for leveraged buyouts, mergers and acquisitions, debt refinancing, restructurings, and working capital. The company, through its subsidiary, Ally Bank, also offers commercial banking products and services. In addition, it provides digital wealth management and online brokerage platform services. The company was formerly known as GMAC Inc. and changed its name to Ally Financial Inc. in May 2010. Ally Financial Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

Yirendai Company Profile

Yirendai Ltd. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard loan products; and fasttrack loan products through mobile applications. The company also provides investing tools. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Yirendai Ltd. is a subsidiary of Creditease Holdings (Cayman) Limited.

