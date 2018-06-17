Comparing Antares Pharma (ATRS) and Amedica (AMDA)

Amedica (NASDAQ: AMDA) and Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Amedica alerts:

4.7% of Amedica shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.1% of Antares Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Amedica shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of Antares Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Amedica and Antares Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amedica $11.22 million 0.44 -$9.32 million N/A N/A Antares Pharma $54.51 million 8.31 -$16.74 million ($0.11) -26.27

Amedica has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Antares Pharma.

Volatility & Risk

Amedica has a beta of -1.09, meaning that its share price is 209% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Antares Pharma has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Amedica and Antares Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amedica -118.90% -151.88% -71.28% Antares Pharma -32.96% -52.74% -23.67%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Amedica and Antares Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amedica 0 2 0 0 2.00 Antares Pharma 0 0 3 0 3.00

Antares Pharma has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.41%. Given Antares Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Antares Pharma is more favorable than Amedica.

Summary

Antares Pharma beats Amedica on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amedica Company Profile

Amedica Corporation, a biomaterial company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a range of medical devices based on its silicon nitride technology platform in the United States, Europe, and South America. The company offers silicon nitride implants to surgeons and hospitals for use in cervical and thoracolumbar spine surgery under the Valeo brand. It also provides a line of non-silicon nitride spinal fixation products to address spinal deformity and degenerative conditions. The company markets and sells its products directly; and through a network of independent sales distributors, as well original equipment manufacturer and private label partnerships. Amedica Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; and Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults. Its injection products also comprise Makena auto injectors to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby; ZOMAJET and Twin-Jector II needle-free auto injectors to administer human growth hormone for patients with growth retardation; and VIBEX disposable pressure-assisted auto injectors. In addition, the company develops XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; VIBEX auto injectors for treating anaphylaxis; and disposable pen injectors for diabetes and osteoporosis. It has strategic alliances with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd. and AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Amedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.