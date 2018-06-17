Bay Banks of Virginia (BAYK) versus Investar (ISTR) Critical Review

Investar (NASDAQ: ISTR) and Bay Banks of Virginia (OTCMKTS:BAYK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.6% of Investar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.5% of Bay Banks of Virginia shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of Investar shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Bay Banks of Virginia shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Investar and Bay Banks of Virginia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Investar 0 2 3 0 2.60 Bay Banks of Virginia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Investar currently has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.88%. Given Investar’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Investar is more favorable than Bay Banks of Virginia.

Profitability

This table compares Investar and Bay Banks of Virginia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Investar 13.78% 7.01% 0.76% Bay Banks of Virginia 0.82% 2.18% 0.25%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Investar and Bay Banks of Virginia’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Investar $57.16 million 4.72 $8.20 million $1.12 25.22 Bay Banks of Virginia $37.38 million 3.45 -$1.27 million $0.16 60.94

Investar has higher revenue and earnings than Bay Banks of Virginia. Investar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bay Banks of Virginia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Investar pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Bay Banks of Virginia pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Investar pays out 12.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bay Banks of Virginia pays out 75.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Risk & Volatility

Investar has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bay Banks of Virginia has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Investar beats Bay Banks of Virginia on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, NOW, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services. It also provides commercial real estate loans; loans for the construction of commercial projects, and single family residential and multifamily properties; commercial and industrial loans, such as working capital lines of credit and equipment loans; consumer loans comprising secured and unsecured installment and term loans, second mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto loans, as well as loans for personal, family, and household purposes; and one-to-four family residential real estate loans consisting of second and other second mortgage loans. In addition, the company offers cash management products, including remote deposit capture, electronic statements, positive pay, ACH origination and wire transfer, investment sweep accounts, and business Internet banking services. Further, it provides various other banking services, such as cashiers' checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, night depository, bank-by-mail, automated teller machine, and merchant card services. The company operates through a network of 20 full service branches. Investar Holding Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

About Bay Banks of Virginia

Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and consumers in Virginia. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans, such as small business loans, asset based loans, and other secured and unsecured loans and lines of credit; residential and commercial mortgages; home equity loans; consumer installment loans; and consumer loans comprising automobile and boat financing, home improvement loans, and unsecured personal loans. It also offers credit cards; investment accounts; and insurance, online banking, telephone banking, mobile banking, analysis checking, cash management deposit, wire, direct deposit payroll, and remote deposit services, as well as a line of commercial lending options. In addition, the company offers management services, including estate planning and settlement, revocable and irrevocable living trusts, testamentary trusts, custodial accounts, investment management accounts, and managed and self-directed rollover individual retirement accounts for personal and corporate trusts. As of March 28, 2018, it operated 18 banking offices in the Richmond market area, the Northern Neck region, Tri-Cities area of Petersburg, Hopewell and Colonial Heights, Middlesex County, and Suffolk. Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

