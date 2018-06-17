Financial Analysis: Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) vs. BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH)

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ACOR) and BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Acorda Therapeutics and BIO-TECHNE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acorda Therapeutics $588.29 million 2.49 -$223.35 million $1.04 29.95 BIO-TECHNE $563.00 million 11.05 $76.08 million $3.42 48.42

BIO-TECHNE has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Acorda Therapeutics. Acorda Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BIO-TECHNE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Acorda Therapeutics has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BIO-TECHNE has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

BIO-TECHNE pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Acorda Therapeutics does not pay a dividend. BIO-TECHNE pays out 37.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Acorda Therapeutics and BIO-TECHNE, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acorda Therapeutics 1 9 3 0 2.15 BIO-TECHNE 0 1 6 0 2.86

Acorda Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $21.83, indicating a potential downside of 29.91%. BIO-TECHNE has a consensus price target of $157.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.18%. Given BIO-TECHNE’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BIO-TECHNE is more favorable than Acorda Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Acorda Therapeutics and BIO-TECHNE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acorda Therapeutics -36.98% -3.38% -1.63% BIO-TECHNE 18.29% 14.75% 9.35%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.6% of BIO-TECHNE shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of Acorda Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of BIO-TECHNE shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BIO-TECHNE beats Acorda Therapeutics on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. In addition, the company develops Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease; an inhaled triptan (zolmitriptan) for acute treatment of migraine by using the ARCUS drug delivery technology; SYN120, which is completed Phase II clinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease-related dementia; and BTT1023 (timolumab) that is in Phase II clinical trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis. Further, it develops rHIgM22, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of MS; and Cimaglermin alfa that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for heart failure patients. The company has collaborations and license agreements with Biogen International GmbH; Alkermes plc; Rush-Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center; Alkermes, Inc.; Astellas Pharma Europe Ltd.; Canadian Spinal Research Organization; Mayo Foundation for Education and Research; Paion AG; Medarex, Inc.; and Brigham and Women's Hospital, Inc. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, New York.

About BIO-TECHNE

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, including cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment develops, manufactures, and sells tools, such as Biologics platform that enables researchers interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Simple Western platform for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment offers controls and calibrators for hematology clinical instruments; blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market; bulk purified proteins, enzymes, disease-state plasmas, infectious disease antigens, and processed serums to the clinical diagnostic industry; and Paratest, a novel and convenient stool collection and test device for the veterinary market. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

