Head to Head Analysis: CRH (CRH) and ANHUI CONCH Cem/ADR (AHCHY)

CRH (NYSE: CRH) and ANHUI CONCH Cem/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for CRH and ANHUI CONCH Cem/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CRH 0 0 6 0 3.00 ANHUI CONCH Cem/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

CRH presently has a consensus price target of $34.75, suggesting a potential downside of 7.60%. Given CRH’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CRH is more favorable than ANHUI CONCH Cem/ADR.

Volatility & Risk

CRH has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ANHUI CONCH Cem/ADR has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.4% of CRH shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of ANHUI CONCH Cem/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

CRH pays an annual dividend of $0.93 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. ANHUI CONCH Cem/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. CRH pays out 37.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CRH has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares CRH and ANHUI CONCH Cem/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRH N/A N/A N/A ANHUI CONCH Cem/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CRH and ANHUI CONCH Cem/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRH $29.70 billion 1.06 $2.14 billion $2.50 15.04 ANHUI CONCH Cem/ADR $11.15 billion 0.74 $2.35 billion N/A N/A

ANHUI CONCH Cem/ADR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CRH.

Summary

CRH beats ANHUI CONCH Cem/ADR on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through six segments: Europe Heavyside, Europe Lightside, Europe Distribution, Americas Materials, Americas Products, and Asia. The company manufactures and supplies cement, aggregates, asphalt, lime, and readymixed concrete and concrete products; and construction accessories, network access and perimeter protection products, shutters and awnings, and architectural products. It also produces and sells concrete masonry and hardscapes, packaged lawn and garden products, packaged cement mixes, and glass and aluminum glazing systems, as well as fencing, utility, drainage, and structural precast products; and provides asphalt paving services. In addition, the company sells and distributes bricks, cement, sanitary, heating, plumbing, and other building products to small and medium-sized builders through 352 locations; general public through 198 retail locations; and plumbers, as well as heating, gas, water, and ventilation technicians through 134 showrooms. It operates primarily in Western Europe and North America, as well as in Eastern Europe, the Philippines, Brazil, China, and India. CRH plc was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About ANHUI CONCH Cem/ADR

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement, commodity clinker, and aggregates in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company primarily offers cement and commodity clinker under the CONCH brand. It also provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services. In addition, the company manufactures and sells cement packaging products and refractory materials; and develops and sells profile and related products, as well as exports clinker and cement products. Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited was founded in 1997 and is based in Wuhu, the People's Republic of China.

