GenMark Diagnostics (GNMK) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) Head to Head Comparison

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ: GNMK) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

GenMark Diagnostics has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.52, indicating that its stock price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GenMark Diagnostics and Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GenMark Diagnostics -97.90% -77.35% -46.77% Inovio Pharmaceuticals -292.06% -72.04% -53.90%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GenMark Diagnostics and Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GenMark Diagnostics $52.52 million 7.68 -$61.85 million ($1.21) -6.02 Inovio Pharmaceuticals $42.22 million 9.67 -$88.20 million ($1.09) -4.12

GenMark Diagnostics has higher revenue and earnings than Inovio Pharmaceuticals. GenMark Diagnostics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inovio Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for GenMark Diagnostics and Inovio Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GenMark Diagnostics 0 1 5 0 2.83 Inovio Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00

GenMark Diagnostics presently has a consensus price target of $10.60, suggesting a potential upside of 45.60%. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $11.80, suggesting a potential upside of 162.81%. Given Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Inovio Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than GenMark Diagnostics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.8% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of GenMark Diagnostics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Inovio Pharmaceuticals beats GenMark Diagnostics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results. The company offers XT-8 instrument, and related diagnostic and research tests, as well as certain custom manufactured reagents that enable reference laboratories and hospitals to support a range of molecular tests with a workstation and disposable test cartridges. It also provides diagnostic tests for use with its XT-8 system that includes respiratory viral panel, cystic fibrosis genotyping test, thrombophilia risk test, a warfarin sensitivity test, and hepatitis C virus genotyping test and associated custom manufactured reagents, as well as 2C19 genotyping test. The company sells its products through direct sales and technically specialized service organization in the United States and Europe. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza. The company is involved in conducting and planning clinical programs of its proprietary SynCon immunotherapies for HPV-caused pre-cancers and cancers; prostate, breast, lung, and pancreatic cancers; hepatitis C virus; hepatitis B virus; human immunodeficiency virus; Ebola virus; middle east respiratory syndrome; and Zika virus. Its partners and collaborators include MedImmune, LLC, The Wistar Institute, University of Pennsylvania, GeneOne Life Science Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Genentech, Inc., Plumbline Life Sciences, Inc., the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy, Drexel University, National Microbiology Laboratory of the Public Health Agency of Canada, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, United States Military HIV Research Program, U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases, National Institutes of Health, HIV Vaccines Trial Network, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, and Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

