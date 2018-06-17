Head to Head Analysis: Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) vs. Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC)

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE: JLL) and Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Dividends

Jones Lang LaSalle pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Jones Lang LaSalle pays out 9.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Marriott Vacations Worldwide pays out 27.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Jones Lang LaSalle has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Marriott Vacations Worldwide has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jones Lang LaSalle and Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jones Lang LaSalle $7.93 billion 0.96 $254.20 million $9.16 18.28 Marriott Vacations Worldwide $1.95 billion 1.64 $226.77 million $5.78 20.85

Jones Lang LaSalle has higher revenue and earnings than Marriott Vacations Worldwide. Jones Lang LaSalle is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marriott Vacations Worldwide, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Jones Lang LaSalle and Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jones Lang LaSalle 2.87% 13.67% 5.42% Marriott Vacations Worldwide 11.25% 16.31% 6.02%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Jones Lang LaSalle and Marriott Vacations Worldwide, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jones Lang LaSalle 0 6 4 0 2.40 Marriott Vacations Worldwide 0 2 9 0 2.82

Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a consensus target price of $163.29, suggesting a potential downside of 2.49%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a consensus target price of $138.96, suggesting a potential upside of 15.32%. Given Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Marriott Vacations Worldwide is more favorable than Jones Lang LaSalle.

Volatility and Risk

Jones Lang LaSalle has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.8% of Jones Lang LaSalle shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.9% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Jones Lang LaSalle shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Marriott Vacations Worldwide beats Jones Lang LaSalle on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, project and development management/construction, capital markets, property management, corporate finance, real estate investment banking/merchant banking, energy and sustainability, research, facility management outsourcing, strategic consulting, technology solutions, advisory, investment management, tenant representation, lease administration, transaction management, logistics and supply-chain management, valuations, and mortgage origination and servicing. The company also provides investment management services to institutional and retail investors, including high-net-worth individuals. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated offers its services to real estate owners, occupiers, investors, and developers for various property types, including cultural, educational, government, healthcare, laboratory, hotel, hospitality, and sports facilities; industrial and warehouse, office, and residential properties; retail and shopping malls; critical environment, data, transportation, and sort and fulfillment centers; infrastructure projects; and military housings. The company was formerly known as LaSalle Partners Incorporated and changed its name to Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated in March 1999. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. It operates through three segments: North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company also develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership and related products under The Ritz-Carlton Destination Club brand; and holds right to develop, market, and sell ownership residential products under The Ritz-Carlton Residences brand. In addition, it sells two points-based vacation ownership products through Marriott Vacation Club points-based ownership programs focused in North America and the Asia Pacific; and weeks-based vacation ownership products. Further, it is involved in financing consumer purchases of vacation ownership products; and renting vacation ownership inventory. Additionally, the company provides on-site management and services, such as daily housekeeping services, valet, in-residence dining, and access to fitness facilities, as well as spa and sports facilities for Ritz-Carlton branded properties. As of December 30, 2017, Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation operated 65 properties with 13,654 vacation ownership villas and approximately 400,000 owners in the United States, and 9 other countries and territories. It sells its upscale tier vacation ownership products primarily through a network of resort-based sales centers and off-site sales locations. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

