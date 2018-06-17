Reviewing GANNETT CO INC. Common Stock (TGNA) & Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ: FWONK) and GANNETT CO INC. Common Stock (NYSE:TGNA) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.8% of Liberty Media Formula One Series C shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.1% of GANNETT CO INC. Common Stock shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of GANNETT CO INC. Common Stock shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GANNETT CO INC. Common Stock has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

GANNETT CO INC. Common Stock pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Liberty Media Formula One Series C does not pay a dividend. GANNETT CO INC. Common Stock pays out 25.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Liberty Media Formula One Series C and GANNETT CO INC. Common Stock’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Media Formula One Series C $1.78 billion 4.48 $255.00 million $1.21 28.58 GANNETT CO INC. Common Stock $1.90 billion 1.30 $273.74 million $1.08 10.60

GANNETT CO INC. Common Stock has higher revenue and earnings than Liberty Media Formula One Series C. GANNETT CO INC. Common Stock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liberty Media Formula One Series C, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Media Formula One Series C and GANNETT CO INC. Common Stock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Media Formula One Series C 18.55% N/A N/A GANNETT CO INC. Common Stock 23.56% 27.89% 4.80%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Liberty Media Formula One Series C and GANNETT CO INC. Common Stock, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Media Formula One Series C 0 2 3 0 2.60 GANNETT CO INC. Common Stock 1 4 6 0 2.45

Liberty Media Formula One Series C presently has a consensus price target of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.46%. GANNETT CO INC. Common Stock has a consensus price target of $15.09, indicating a potential upside of 31.80%. Given GANNETT CO INC. Common Stock’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GANNETT CO INC. Common Stock is more favorable than Liberty Media Formula One Series C.

Summary

GANNETT CO INC. Common Stock beats Liberty Media Formula One Series C on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C Company Profile

Formula One Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the media and entertainment businesses in North America. Formula One Group was formerly known as The Liberty Media Group. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. Formula One Group is a former subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

GANNETT CO INC. Common Stock Company Profile

TEGNA Inc., a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products. The company also sells commercial advertising spots of its television stations. In addition, it operates Premion, an over the top local advertising network; Hatch, a centralized 360-degree marketing services agency; and radio broadcast stations. The company was formerly known as Gannett Co., Inc. and changed its name to TEGNA Inc. in June 2015. TEGNA Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

