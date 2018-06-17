Redfin (RDFN) and Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) Head-To-Head Contrast

Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) and Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Redfin alerts:

75.5% of Redfin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.8% of Jones Lang LaSalle shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of Redfin shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Jones Lang LaSalle shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Redfin and Jones Lang LaSalle, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Redfin 1 4 7 0 2.50 Jones Lang LaSalle 0 6 4 0 2.40

Redfin presently has a consensus target price of $26.09, suggesting a potential upside of 8.58%. Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus target price of $163.29, suggesting a potential downside of 2.49%. Given Redfin’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Redfin is more favorable than Jones Lang LaSalle.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Redfin and Jones Lang LaSalle’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Redfin $370.04 million 5.39 -$15.00 million ($0.20) -120.15 Jones Lang LaSalle $7.93 billion 0.96 $254.20 million $9.16 18.28

Jones Lang LaSalle has higher revenue and earnings than Redfin. Redfin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jones Lang LaSalle, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Jones Lang LaSalle pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Redfin does not pay a dividend. Jones Lang LaSalle pays out 9.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Jones Lang LaSalle has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Redfin and Jones Lang LaSalle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Redfin -44.74% N/A -11.02% Jones Lang LaSalle 2.87% 13.67% 5.42%

Summary

Jones Lang LaSalle beats Redfin on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties. The company was formerly known as Appliance Computing Inc. and changed its name to Redfin Corporation in May 2006. Redfin Corporation was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, project and development management/construction, capital markets, property management, corporate finance, real estate investment banking/merchant banking, energy and sustainability, research, facility management outsourcing, strategic consulting, technology solutions, advisory, investment management, tenant representation, lease administration, transaction management, logistics and supply-chain management, valuations, and mortgage origination and servicing. The company also provides investment management services to institutional and retail investors, including high-net-worth individuals. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated offers its services to real estate owners, occupiers, investors, and developers for various property types, including cultural, educational, government, healthcare, laboratory, hotel, hospitality, and sports facilities; industrial and warehouse, office, and residential properties; retail and shopping malls; critical environment, data, transportation, and sort and fulfillment centers; infrastructure projects; and military housings. The company was formerly known as LaSalle Partners Incorporated and changed its name to Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated in March 1999. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.