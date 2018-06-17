Head-To-Head Analysis: Simulations Plus (SLP) vs. Mattersight (MATR)

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ: SLP) and Mattersight (NASDAQ:MATR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Simulations Plus and Mattersight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simulations Plus 30.65% 26.19% 18.85% Mattersight -27.40% N/A -27.88%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Simulations Plus and Mattersight, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simulations Plus 0 0 0 0 N/A Mattersight 0 3 0 0 2.00

Mattersight has a consensus target price of $3.04, indicating a potential upside of 13.46%. Given Mattersight’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mattersight is more favorable than Simulations Plus.

Dividends

Simulations Plus pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Mattersight does not pay a dividend. Simulations Plus pays out 70.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Simulations Plus and Mattersight’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simulations Plus $24.14 million 15.29 $5.78 million $0.34 62.65 Mattersight $46.51 million 1.91 -$16.32 million N/A N/A

Simulations Plus has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mattersight.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.1% of Simulations Plus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.7% of Mattersight shares are held by institutional investors. 33.5% of Simulations Plus shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.3% of Mattersight shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Simulations Plus has a beta of -0.54, indicating that its stock price is 154% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mattersight has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Simulations Plus beats Mattersight on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc. develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), and pharmacodynamics of drugs administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments, which measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments. It also provides PKPlus, a standalone program that provides the functionality needed by pharmaceutical industry scientists to perform the analyses and generate the outputs needed to satisfy regulatory agency requirements for NCA and compartmental PK modelling; ADMET Predictor, a chemistry-based computer program, which takes molecular structures as inputs and predicts their properties; and MedChem Designer, a molecule drawing program or sketcher that integrates with MedChem Studio and ADMET Predictor. In addition, it offers MedChem Studio, a software tool for data mining and designing new molecules; KIWI, a cloud-based Web application, which organizes, processes, maintains, and communicates the volume of data and results generated by pharmacologists and scientists over the duration of a drug development program; DILIsym, a quantitative systems pharmacology software; and DILIsym, a software that is used to investigate the likelihood that a known drug molecule would cause injury to the liver. Further, the company provides consulting services ranging from early drug discovery through preclinical and clinical trial data analysis, and for submissions to regulatory agencies; and population modeling and simulation contract research services for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. Additionally, it offers its pharmaceutical/chemistry software to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agrochemical, and food companies. Simulations Plus, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Lancaster, California.

About Mattersight

Mattersight Corporation provides behavioral analytics services in the United States. The company provides predictive behavioral routing and workstyle, performance management, quality assurance, predictive analytics, and marketing managed services. It serves companies in the healthcare, insurance, financial service, technology, telecommunication, cable, utility, education, hospitality, and government industries. The company was formerly known as eLoyalty Corporation and changed its name to Mattersight Corporation in May 2011. Mattersight Corporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

