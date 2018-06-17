21Vianet Group (VNET) versus Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) Head-To-Head Comparison

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ: VNET) and Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares 21Vianet Group and Stars Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 21Vianet Group -18.29% 0.85% 0.40% Stars Group 19.39% 24.66% 8.95%

Volatility and Risk

21Vianet Group has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stars Group has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.3% of 21Vianet Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.5% of Stars Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of 21Vianet Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 21Vianet Group and Stars Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 21Vianet Group $521.45 million 1.85 -$118.76 million ($0.24) -36.00 Stars Group $1.31 billion 4.39 $259.23 million $2.25 16.80

Stars Group has higher revenue and earnings than 21Vianet Group. 21Vianet Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stars Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for 21Vianet Group and Stars Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 21Vianet Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Stars Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

21Vianet Group presently has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.95%. Given 21Vianet Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe 21Vianet Group is more favorable than Stars Group.

Summary

Stars Group beats 21Vianet Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc. provides carrier-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network; and other hosting related value-added services. Its hosting and related services include managed hosting services that offer data center space to house its customers' servers and networking equipment, and provide tailored server administration services; and interconnectivity services that enable customers to connect their servers with Internet backbones and other networks through its border gateway protocol network or single-line, dual-line, or multiple-line network. Its hosting and related services also comprise content delivery network services that optimize the speed and security of data transmission; cloud services that enable businesses to run their applications over the Internet using its IT infrastructure; virtual private network services; and other value-added services, such as firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services. In addition, the company provides traffic charts and analysis, gateway monitoring for servers, domain name system setup, defense mechanism against distributed denial of service attacks, basic setting of switches and routers, and virus protections; and managed network services consisting of hosting area network, and route optimization services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 19 self-built and 38 partnered data centers located in approximately 20 cities with 29,080 cabinets. It has a strategic partnership with Microsoft Corporation. 21Vianet Group, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Stars Group Company Profile

The Stars Group Inc. provides technology-based products and services to gaming and interactive entertainment industries in Canada and internationally. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses under the PokerStars, PokerStars Casino, BetStars, Full Tilt, the PokerStars Players No Limit Hold'em Championship, European Poker Tour, PokerStars Caribbean Adventure, Latin American Poker Tour, Asia Pacific Poker Tour, PokerStars Festival, and PokerStars MEGASTACK live poker tour and event brands, The company was formerly known as Amaya, Inc. and changed its name to The Stars Group Inc. in August 2017. The Stars Group Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

