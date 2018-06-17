Intrepid Potash (IPI) versus U.S. Silica (SLCA) Critical Contrast

U.S. Silica (NYSE: SLCA) and Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for U.S. Silica and Intrepid Potash, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Silica 1 3 13 0 2.71 Intrepid Potash 1 2 1 0 2.00

U.S. Silica presently has a consensus target price of $39.81, indicating a potential upside of 40.88%. Intrepid Potash has a consensus target price of $3.81, indicating a potential downside of 16.21%. Given U.S. Silica’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe U.S. Silica is more favorable than Intrepid Potash.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Silica and Intrepid Potash’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Silica 12.74% 11.86% 7.06% Intrepid Potash -4.60% -1.82% -1.44%

Dividends

U.S. Silica pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Intrepid Potash does not pay a dividend. U.S. Silica pays out 16.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

U.S. Silica has a beta of 2.29, meaning that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intrepid Potash has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares U.S. Silica and Intrepid Potash’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Silica $1.24 billion 1.78 $145.20 million $1.50 18.84 Intrepid Potash $157.61 million 3.77 -$22.91 million ($0.18) -25.28

U.S. Silica has higher revenue and earnings than Intrepid Potash. Intrepid Potash is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than U.S. Silica, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.8% of U.S. Silica shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.3% of Intrepid Potash shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of U.S. Silica shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.3% of Intrepid Potash shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

U.S. Silica beats Intrepid Potash on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery; and resin coated proppants, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products. The company also provides ground commercial silica products for use in plastics, rubber, polishes, cleansers, paints, glazes, textile fiberglass, and precision castings; and fine ground silica for use in premium paints, specialty coatings, sealants, silicone rubber, and epoxies. In addition, it offers other industrial mineral products, such as aplite, a mineral used to produce container glass and insulation fiberglass; adsorbent made from a mixture of silica and magnesium for preparative and analytical chromatography applications; and White Armor, a product line of cool roof granules used in industrial roofing applications. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. serves oilfield services companies, and exploration and production companies that are engaged in hydraulic fracturing; and industrial and specialty products end markets. The company was formerly known as GGC USS Holdings, Inc. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Frederick, Maryland.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc. produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Potash and Trio. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market. The Trio segment provides Trio, a specialty fertilizer that delivers potassium, sulfate, and magnesium in a single particle. The company also sells water for use in the oil and gas services industry. In addition, it offers salt for use in animal feeds, industrial applications, pool salts, and treatment of roads and walkways; magnesium chloride for use in the deicing and dedusting of roads; brines for well development and completion applications in the oil and gas industry; and metal recovery salt, a combination of potash and salt to enhance the recovery of aluminum in the aluminum recycling processing facilities. Intrepid Potash, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.