Critical Comparison: VALLOUREC SA/S (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) vs. Chicago Bridge & Iron (CBI)

VALLOUREC SA/S (OTCMKTS: VLOWY) and Chicago Bridge & Iron (NYSE:CBI) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for VALLOUREC SA/S and Chicago Bridge & Iron, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VALLOUREC SA/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Chicago Bridge & Iron 1 9 3 0 2.15

Chicago Bridge & Iron has a consensus price target of $17.15, indicating a potential upside of 4.66%. Given Chicago Bridge & Iron’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Chicago Bridge & Iron is more favorable than VALLOUREC SA/S.

Dividends

Chicago Bridge & Iron pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. VALLOUREC SA/S does not pay a dividend. Chicago Bridge & Iron pays out -3.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares VALLOUREC SA/S and Chicago Bridge & Iron’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VALLOUREC SA/S $4.24 billion 0.68 -$606.97 million N/A N/A Chicago Bridge & Iron $6.67 billion 0.25 -$1.46 billion ($1.86) -8.81

VALLOUREC SA/S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Chicago Bridge & Iron.

Risk and Volatility

VALLOUREC SA/S has a beta of 2.57, suggesting that its stock price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chicago Bridge & Iron has a beta of 2.46, suggesting that its stock price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares VALLOUREC SA/S and Chicago Bridge & Iron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VALLOUREC SA/S -15.24% -19.97% -8.61% Chicago Bridge & Iron -22.27% -22.97% -2.61%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.0% of Chicago Bridge & Iron shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Chicago Bridge & Iron shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Chicago Bridge & Iron beats VALLOUREC SA/S on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

VALLOUREC SA/S Company Profile

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions primarily for the energy markets and other industrial applications in the European Union, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. The company produces hot-rolled seamless carbon and alloy steel tubes for the oil and gas, power generation, chemical and petrochemical, and automotive and mechanical engineering industries, as well as produces stainless steel and titanium tubes. It also offers casing and tubing products, and accessories for oil and gas well equipment; well-drilling products, including drill pipes, hole assemblies, and VAM connections and accessories for drill strings; and offshore and onshore line pipes, as well as tubes for umbilicals. In addition, the company provides hydrocarbon processing tubes, steam tubes and pipes, titanium and stainless steel welded tubes, and steam generator tubes for power, nuclear, and conventional plants. Further, it offers hot-rolled pipes and hollow sections used in various applications, including drilling and other platforms, bridges, buildings and other roofed structures, cranes, agricultural and industrial machinery, mechanical components and systems, mining, and offshore projects. Additionally, the company provides coating and welding services for offshore and onshore projects. Vallourec SA was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

Chicago Bridge & Iron Company Profile

Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. provides services to customers in energy infrastructure market. The Company provides services, such as conceptual design, technology, engineering, procurement, fabrication, modularization, construction, commissioning, maintenance, program management and environmental services. Its Engineering and Construction segment provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services. Its Fabrication Services segment provides fabrication and erection of steel plate structures; fabrication of piping systems and process modules, and manufacturing and distribution of pipe and fittings. The Technology segment provides process technology licenses and associated engineering services, and catalysts, for petrochemical and refining industries, and offers process planning and project development services.

