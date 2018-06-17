Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) vs. Wynn Macau (WYNMF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ: NCLH) and Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Norwegian Cruise Line has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wynn Macau has a beta of 2.28, indicating that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Norwegian Cruise Line and Wynn Macau’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Norwegian Cruise Line $4.87 billion 2.53 $633.08 million N/A N/A Wynn Macau $4.62 billion 3.99 $474.77 million N/A N/A

Norwegian Cruise Line has higher revenue and earnings than Wynn Macau.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Norwegian Cruise Line and Wynn Macau, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Norwegian Cruise Line 1 3 12 0 2.69 Wynn Macau 0 1 2 0 2.67

Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus price target of $64.85, indicating a potential upside of 18.01%. Given Norwegian Cruise Line’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Norwegian Cruise Line is more favorable than Wynn Macau.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.9% of Norwegian Cruise Line shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Norwegian Cruise Line shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Norwegian Cruise Line and Wynn Macau’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Norwegian Cruise Line 13.91% 16.97% 6.16% Wynn Macau N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Norwegian Cruise Line beats Wynn Macau on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. The Company’s brands offer various features, amenities, and activities, including various accommodations, multiple dining venues, bars and lounges, spa, casino and retail shopping areas and various entertainment choices. All the brands offer a selection of shore excursions at each port of call, as well as hotel packages for stays before or after a voyage. As of December 31, 2016, its Norwegian offered 14 ships that were purpose-built to deliver the Freestyle Cruising product, which offered freedom, flexibility and choice to its guests.

Wynn Macau Company Profile

Wynn Macau, Limited develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Macau resort features approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space offering 24-hour gaming and various games, including private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 hotel towers with 1,008 rooms and suites; 8 casual and fine dining restaurants; and recreation and leisure facilities, such as 2 health clubs and spas, a salon, and a pool. Its Wynn Macau resort also includes approximately 59,000 square feet of retail shopping and 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space. In addition, the company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 420,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 11 food and beverage outlets. Further, its Wynn Palace resort also consists of approximately 106,000 square feet of retail shopping; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities consisting of a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, including a performance lake and floral art displays. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Macau. Wynn Macau, Limited is a subsidiary Wynn Resorts, Limited.

