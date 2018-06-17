Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) and Yum China (YUMC) Financial Analysis

Yum China (NYSE: YUMC) and Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

Yum China pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Bloomin’ Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Yum China pays out 28.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bloomin’ Brands pays out 26.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bloomin’ Brands is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Yum China and Bloomin’ Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yum China 6.39% 20.59% 13.73% Bloomin’ Brands 2.91% 198.45% 5.88%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.9% of Yum China shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.5% of Bloomin’ Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Yum China shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of Bloomin’ Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Yum China and Bloomin’ Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yum China $7.14 billion 2.20 $403.00 million $1.42 28.68 Bloomin’ Brands $4.21 billion 0.49 $100.24 million $1.36 16.40

Yum China has higher revenue and earnings than Bloomin’ Brands. Bloomin’ Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yum China, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Yum China has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bloomin’ Brands has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Yum China and Bloomin’ Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yum China 0 2 8 0 2.80 Bloomin’ Brands 1 7 3 0 2.18

Yum China presently has a consensus price target of $47.35, suggesting a potential upside of 16.28%. Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus price target of $23.88, suggesting a potential upside of 7.06%. Given Yum China’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Yum China is more favorable than Bloomin’ Brands.

Summary

Yum China beats Bloomin’ Brands on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc. owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, and Little Sheep brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, and Mexican-style food categories. The company also provides online food delivery services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated approximately 5,400 KFC restaurants; 2,100 Pizza Hut restaurants; 280 Little Sheep units; 10 East Dawning restaurants; and 3 Taco Bell restaurants. Yum China Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated 1,075 restaurants and franchised 165 restaurants. Bloomin' Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

