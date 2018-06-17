Financial Comparison: Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) vs. Ability (ABIL)

Ability (NASDAQ: ABIL) and Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ability and Inseego’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ability $2.97 million 2.05 -$9.11 million N/A N/A Inseego $219.30 million 0.56 -$45.73 million ($0.78) -2.63

Ability has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inseego.

Profitability

This table compares Ability and Inseego’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ability -305.67% -319.26% -40.22% Inseego -17.89% N/A -24.03%

Risk & Volatility

Ability has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inseego has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Ability and Inseego, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ability 0 0 0 0 N/A Inseego 0 1 1 0 2.50

Inseego has a consensus price target of $2.13, suggesting a potential upside of 3.66%. Given Inseego’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Inseego is more favorable than Ability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.1% of Ability shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.7% of Inseego shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Inseego shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Inseego beats Ability on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ability

Ability Inc. provides interception, geolocation, and cyber intelligence products and solutions for security and intelligence agencies, military forces, law enforcement agencies, and homeland security agencies worldwide. It specializes in off-air interception of voice, SMS, and data communication from cellular and satellite communication networks; and deciphering solutions for cellular and satellite communications. The company offers strategic and tactical cellular interception systems for intercepting mobile phone traffic and tracking mobile phone users; and satellite interception systems. It also provides geolocation systems to geographically target mobile phones; and cyber solutions that enable the user to extract and view information from mobile phones. Ability Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS), Internet of Things (IoT), and mobile solutions worldwide. The company sells SaaS, software, and service solutions across multiple IoT vertical markets, including fleet management and vehicle telematics, aviation, usage-based insurance, stolen vehicle recovery, asset tracking and monitoring, business connectivity, and subscription management. Its SaaS delivery platforms include Ctrack platforms, which provide fleet, vehicle, aviation, asset, and other telematics applications; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted SaaS platform that helps organizations to manage the selection, deployment, and spend of their wireless assets. The company also provides a range of wireless hardware products address various markets, such as fleet and commercial telematics, after-market telematics, smart city infrastructure management, and remote monitoring and control, as well as security, connected home, and wireless surveillance systems. Its hardware products include mobile hotspots under MiFi brand name; and wireless routers, USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices supported by applications software and cloud services. Inseego Corp. serves wireless operators, distributors, direct sales force, original equipment manufacturers, and other companies. The company was formerly known as Novatel Wireless Inc. and changed its name to Inseego Corp. in November 2016. Inseego Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

