Reviewing ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) and Callaway Golf (ELY)

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS: ADDYY) and Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Dividends

Get ADIDAS AG/S alerts:

ADIDAS AG/S pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Callaway Golf pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. ADIDAS AG/S pays out 28.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Callaway Golf pays out 7.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Risk and Volatility

ADIDAS AG/S has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Callaway Golf has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ADIDAS AG/S and Callaway Golf’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADIDAS AG/S $23.97 billion 1.96 $1.24 billion $3.96 29.50 Callaway Golf $1.05 billion 1.83 $40.80 million $0.53 38.43

ADIDAS AG/S has higher revenue and earnings than Callaway Golf. ADIDAS AG/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Callaway Golf, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of ADIDAS AG/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.8% of Callaway Golf shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Callaway Golf shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ADIDAS AG/S and Callaway Golf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADIDAS AG/S 5.63% 23.72% 10.41% Callaway Golf 6.82% 12.78% 8.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ADIDAS AG/S and Callaway Golf, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADIDAS AG/S 0 6 4 0 2.40 Callaway Golf 0 5 9 0 2.64

ADIDAS AG/S currently has a consensus price target of $210.00, indicating a potential upside of 79.78%. Callaway Golf has a consensus price target of $18.28, indicating a potential downside of 10.28%. Given ADIDAS AG/S’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe ADIDAS AG/S is more favorable than Callaway Golf.

ADIDAS AG/S Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and hardware, such as bags and balls under the adidas, Reebok, and adidas Golf brands. The company is also involved in Y-3 label business activities; and the operation of Runtastic, a digital health and fitness space. adidas AG sells its products through approximately 2,500 own-retail stores; 13,000 mono-branded franchise stores; and 150,000 wholesale doors, as well as its e-commerce Website. The company was formerly known as adidas-Salomon AG and changed its name to adidas AG in June 2006. adidas AG was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. It offers drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges, and putters. The company also provides packaged sets, golf gloves, golf footwear, golf apparel, travel gear, lifestyle apparel and accessories, headwear, eyewear, and practice aids. In addition, it licenses its trademarks and service marks for use on golf related accessories, such as golf apparel, footwear, golf gloves, prescription eyewear, practice aids, and OGIO branded bags. The company sells its products through golf retailers, sporting goods retailers, mass merchants, Internet retailers, department stores, field representatives, and in-house sales representatives, as well as to third-party distributors in the United States and approximately 100 countries. Callaway Golf Company sells its products under the Callaway Golf, Odyssey, Strata, OGIO, and TravisMathew brand names. It also sells pre-owned golf products through its Website callawaygolfpreowned.com; and Callaway Golf and Odyssey products through its Websites callawaygolf.com, odysseygolf.com, ogio.com, and travismathew.com. Callaway Golf Company was founded in 1982 and is based in Carlsbad, California.

Receive News & Ratings for ADIDAS AG/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADIDAS AG/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.