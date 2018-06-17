Reviewing BlackBerry (BB) and Avaya (NYSE:AVYA)

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB) and Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BlackBerry and Avaya’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackBerry $932.00 million 7.09 $405.00 million $0.05 246.20 Avaya $3.27 billion 0.73 -$182.00 million N/A N/A

BlackBerry has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Avaya.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for BlackBerry and Avaya, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackBerry 3 9 4 0 2.06 Avaya 0 0 2 0 3.00

BlackBerry currently has a consensus price target of $10.73, suggesting a potential downside of 12.81%. Avaya has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.12%. Given Avaya’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Avaya is more favorable than BlackBerry.

Profitability

This table compares BlackBerry and Avaya’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackBerry 43.46% 3.70% 2.46% Avaya N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.6% of BlackBerry shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.9% of Avaya shares are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of BlackBerry shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BlackBerry beats Avaya on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited operates as an enterprise software and services company focused on securing and managing endpoints in the Internet of Things. It offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure and networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution, as well as Communications Platform as a Service. The company also provides BlackBerry QNX, a software for automotive electronics; BlackBerry Jarvis, a cloud-based static binary code-scanning solution; Certicom that offers software components and end-to-end security solutions targeted at bandwidth and resource-constrained applications; Paratek, which offers adaptive radio frequency antenna tuning technology; BlackBerry Radar, an asset tracking and telematics product. In addition, it offers intellectual property and licensing; mobility licensing; other licensing programs; and develops legacy BlackBerry 10 platform, and delivers BlackBerry productivity applications to Android smartphone. Further, the company engages in the development and licensing of secure device software and the outsourcing to partners of design, manufacturing, sales, and customer support for BlackBerry-branded handsets; and provision of Android smartphones, smartphone accessories, and non-warranty repair services. Additionally, it is involved in the operations related to subscribers using mobile devices with its legacy BlackBerry 7 and prior operating systems. The company was formerly known as Research In Motion Limited and changed its name to BlackBerry Limited in July 2013. BlackBerry Limited was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary, develops business collaboration and communications solutions worldwide. The company was formerly known as Sierra Holdings Corp. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Santa Clara, California. On January 19, 2017, Avaya Holdings Corp. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York. It is in joint administration with Avaya Inc.

