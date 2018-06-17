Critical Comparison: Federated National Holding Co Common Stock (FNHC) vs. Employers (NYSE:EIG)

Federated National Holding Co Common Stock (NASDAQ: FNHC) and Employers (NYSE:EIG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Federated National Holding Co Common Stock has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Employers has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Federated National Holding Co Common Stock and Employers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federated National Holding Co Common Stock $391.66 million 0.73 $7.98 million $0.60 36.30 Employers $799.30 million 1.67 $101.20 million $2.89 14.12

Employers has higher revenue and earnings than Federated National Holding Co Common Stock. Employers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Federated National Holding Co Common Stock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Federated National Holding Co Common Stock pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Employers pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Federated National Holding Co Common Stock pays out 53.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Employers pays out 27.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Employers has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Employers is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.6% of Federated National Holding Co Common Stock shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.4% of Employers shares are held by institutional investors. 10.8% of Federated National Holding Co Common Stock shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Employers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Federated National Holding Co Common Stock and Employers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federated National Holding Co Common Stock 0 0 1 1 3.50 Employers 1 0 1 0 2.00

Federated National Holding Co Common Stock presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.01%. Employers has a consensus target price of $44.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9.07%. Given Employers’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Employers is more favorable than Federated National Holding Co Common Stock.

Profitability

This table compares Federated National Holding Co Common Stock and Employers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federated National Holding Co Common Stock 3.40% 6.19% 1.49% Employers 13.11% 11.45% 2.76%

Summary

Employers beats Federated National Holding Co Common Stock on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Federated National Holding Co Common Stock

Federated National Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in the United States. The company underwrites homeowner's multi-peril, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance. It markets and distributes its own and third-party insurers' products, and other services through a network of independent and general agents. The company was formerly known as 21st Century Holding Company and changed its name to Federated National Holding Company in September 2012. Federated National Holding Company was founded in 1991 and is based in Sunrise, Florida.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; and alternative distribution channels comprising its partners, as well as through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations. Employers Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

