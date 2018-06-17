Financial Analysis: JOHNSON MATTHEY/S (JMPLY) & Ingevity (NGVT)

Ingevity (NYSE: NGVT) and JOHNSON MATTHEY/S (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.8% of Ingevity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of JOHNSON MATTHEY/S shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Ingevity shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

JOHNSON MATTHEY/S pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Ingevity does not pay a dividend. JOHNSON MATTHEY/S pays out 10.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Ingevity and JOHNSON MATTHEY/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ingevity 13.96% 48.09% 12.37% JOHNSON MATTHEY/S N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ingevity and JOHNSON MATTHEY/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ingevity $972.40 million 3.58 $126.50 million $2.58 32.09 JOHNSON MATTHEY/S $18.73 billion 0.53 $395.35 million $5.52 18.58

JOHNSON MATTHEY/S has higher revenue and earnings than Ingevity. JOHNSON MATTHEY/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ingevity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Ingevity has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JOHNSON MATTHEY/S has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Ingevity and JOHNSON MATTHEY/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ingevity 0 1 7 0 2.88 JOHNSON MATTHEY/S 0 0 2 0 3.00

Ingevity presently has a consensus target price of $86.38, indicating a potential upside of 4.32%. Given Ingevity’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ingevity is more favorable than JOHNSON MATTHEY/S.

Summary

Ingevity beats JOHNSON MATTHEY/S on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells wood-based chemically activated carbon products primarily for gasoline vapor emission control systems. This segment also produces other activated carbon products for use in various applications, including food, water, beverage, and chemical purification. The Performance Chemicals segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of specialty chemicals derived from co-products of the Kraft pulping process. This segment's products are used in various applications comprising asphalt paving, oilfield exploration and production, printing inks, adhesives, agrochemical dispersants, lubricants, and other diverse industries. Ingevity Corporation was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina.

JOHNSON MATTHEY/S Company Profile

Johnson Matthey Plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in North America, Europe, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates in five divisions: Emission Control Technologies, Process Technologies, Precious Metal Products, Fine Chemicals, and New Businesses. The Emission Control Technologies division manufactures catalysts, which control harmful emissions from cars and other light duty vehicles powered by various types of fuel, as well as from diesel powered trucks, buses, and non-road machinery. The Process Technologies division manufactures catalysts, additives, and absorbents, as well as licenses process technologies; and delivers services to the petrochemical, biochemical, syngas, oil refining, and gas processing industries. The Precious Metal Products division manages, distributes, refines, and recycles precious metals and other special material using precious metals or related materials, platinum group metal catalysts, and platinum group metal chemicals for automotive and chemical markets; and develops and manufactures functional coatings and inks. The Fine Chemicals division develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients for various treatments, including pain management and attention deficit hyperactivity disorders; and specialty chemical, chiral, and biocatalytic technologies and products, as well as provides custom pharmaceutical research, development, and manufacturing services. This division also offers catalyst technologies for pharmaceutical, agrochemical, flavor, and fragrance applications. The New Businesses division is involved in the research, development, and manufacture of battery materials; design and supply of battery systems; and development and manufacture of catalysts and components for fuel cell markets. The company was formerly known as Johnson & Cock and changed its name to Johnson Matthey Plc in 1851. Johnson Matthey Plc was founded in 1817 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

