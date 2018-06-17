Lafargeholcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) vs. Xtep (XTEPY) Critical Survey

Lafargeholcim (OTCMKTS: HCMLY) and Xtep (OTCMKTS:XTEPY) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Lafargeholcim shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Lafargeholcim and Xtep, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lafargeholcim 1 5 1 0 2.00 Xtep 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Lafargeholcim pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Xtep pays an annual dividend of $1.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Lafargeholcim pays out 77.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Xtep pays out 38.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Lafargeholcim and Xtep’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lafargeholcim -6.36% 5.38% 2.68% Xtep N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Lafargeholcim has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xtep has a beta of -0.29, indicating that its stock price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lafargeholcim and Xtep’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lafargeholcim $26.55 billion 1.17 -$1.70 billion $0.48 21.34 Xtep $756.79 million 1.77 $60.40 million $2.72 22.14

Xtep has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lafargeholcim. Lafargeholcim is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xtep, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lafargeholcim beats Xtep on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lafargeholcim Company Profile

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; ready-mix concrete, concrete products, asphalt, and other products and services; and construction and paving, and trading services. Its products are used in infrastructure projects, such as transport, roads, energy, and sports and cultural facilities, as well as in the mining industry; and building projects comprising individual housing, collective housing, office buildings, industrial and commercial buildings, and institutional buildings. The company also provides its products for affordable housing, distribution and retail, and oil and gas industries. The company was formerly known as Holcim Ltd. and changed its name to LafargeHolcim Ltd in July 2015. LafargeHolcim Ltd was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in Jona, Switzerland.

Xtep Company Profile

Xtep International Holdings Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sportswear primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sportswear, including footwear, apparel, and accessory products primarily under the Xtep brand. It is also involved in the trading of sportswear. As of December 31, 2016, the company had approximately 6,000 retail stores; and 250 Xtep kids brand POS. It also offers its products online. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China. Xtep International Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Group Success Investments Limited.

