Reviewing Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) and Trupanion (TRUP)

Trupanion (NASDAQ: TRUP) and Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Trupanion and Molina Healthcare’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trupanion $242.67 million 5.03 -$1.50 million ($0.07) -559.43 Molina Healthcare $19.88 billion 0.30 -$512.00 million $0.56 170.43

Trupanion has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Molina Healthcare. Trupanion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Molina Healthcare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Trupanion has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Molina Healthcare has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.6% of Trupanion shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.7% of Trupanion shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Molina Healthcare shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Trupanion and Molina Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trupanion -0.58% -6.54% -2.98% Molina Healthcare -2.46% 20.08% 3.34%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Trupanion and Molina Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trupanion 0 1 6 0 2.86 Molina Healthcare 3 6 5 0 2.14

Trupanion currently has a consensus price target of $36.17, suggesting a potential downside of 7.64%. Molina Healthcare has a consensus price target of $80.42, suggesting a potential downside of 15.74%. Given Trupanion’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Trupanion is more favorable than Molina Healthcare.

Summary

Trupanion beats Molina Healthcare on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc. changed its name to Trupanion, Inc. in 2013. Trupanion, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc. provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other. The Health Plans segment operates health plans in 12 states. As of December 31, 2017, this segment served approximately 4.5 million members who were eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored health care programs. The Molina Medicaid Solutions segment offers business process, information technology development, and administrative services to Medicaid agencies in Idaho, Louisiana, Maine, New Jersey, and West Virginia, as well as the U.S. Virgin Islands; and drug rebate administration services in Florida. The Other segment provides behavioral health and social services. The company offers health care services for its members through contracts with physicians, hospitals, and other providers. Molina Healthcare, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

