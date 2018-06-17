Analyzing Shaw Communications Inc Class B (SJR) and Seven Stars Cloud Group (SSC)

Shaw Communications Inc Class B (NYSE: SJR) and Seven Stars Cloud Group (NASDAQ:SSC) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.6% of Shaw Communications Inc Class B shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Seven Stars Cloud Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Shaw Communications Inc Class B shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 50.4% of Seven Stars Cloud Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Shaw Communications Inc Class B pays an annual dividend of $0.91 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Seven Stars Cloud Group does not pay a dividend. Shaw Communications Inc Class B pays out 108.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Shaw Communications Inc Class B and Seven Stars Cloud Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shaw Communications Inc Class B 10.97% 11.49% 4.76% Seven Stars Cloud Group -5.43% -61.48% -18.31%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Shaw Communications Inc Class B and Seven Stars Cloud Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shaw Communications Inc Class B $3.70 billion 2.74 $644.63 million $0.84 25.05 Seven Stars Cloud Group $144.34 million 0.96 -$9.83 million N/A N/A

Shaw Communications Inc Class B has higher revenue and earnings than Seven Stars Cloud Group.

Risk & Volatility

Shaw Communications Inc Class B has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seven Stars Cloud Group has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Shaw Communications Inc Class B and Seven Stars Cloud Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shaw Communications Inc Class B 0 1 5 0 2.83 Seven Stars Cloud Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Shaw Communications Inc Class B presently has a consensus target price of $27.33, suggesting a potential upside of 29.91%. Given Shaw Communications Inc Class B’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Shaw Communications Inc Class B is more favorable than Seven Stars Cloud Group.

Summary

Shaw Communications Inc Class B beats Seven Stars Cloud Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shaw Communications Inc Class B

Shaw Communications Inc. operates as a diversified communications company in North America. The company operates through Consumer, Business Network Services, and Wireless segments. The Consumer segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, Wi-Fi, phone, and satellite video services to residential customers. The Business Network Services segment provides data networking, video, voice, and Internet services through a national fiber-optic backbone network, as well as satellite video services to businesses and public-sector entities. The Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communications services for customers. The company was formerly known as Shaw Cable systems Ltd. and changed its name to Shaw Communications Inc. in May 1993. Shaw Communications Inc. was founded in 1966 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

About Seven Stars Cloud Group

Seven Stars Cloud Group, Inc. operates as an Artificial-Intelligent (AI) and Blockchain-powered Fintech company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides asset owners and holders a method and platform for digital asset securitization, tokenization, and trading through managing and providing an infrastructure and environment that facilitates the transformation of traditional financial markets, such as commodities, currency, and credit into the asset digitalization. It also offers a closed supply chain trading ecosystem for corporate buyers and sellers designed to eliminate standard transactional intermediaries and create a more direct and margin-expanding path for principals. In addition, the company engages in consumer electronics e-commerce and smart supply chain management operations, as well as in oil trading business primarily in Singapore. Further, it provides premium content and integrated value-added service solutions for the delivery of video on demand and paid video programming to digital cable providers and Internet protocol television providers. The company was formerly known as Wecast Network, Inc. and changed its name to Seven Stars Cloud Group, Inc. in July 2017. Seven Stars Cloud Group, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

