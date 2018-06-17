Head-To-Head Comparison: Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN) vs. Sprint (S)

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ: SHEN) and Sprint (NYSE:S) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.9% of Shenandoah Telecommunications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.7% of Sprint shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Shenandoah Telecommunications shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Sprint shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Shenandoah Telecommunications and Sprint, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shenandoah Telecommunications 0 1 1 0 2.50 Sprint 4 16 2 0 1.91

Shenandoah Telecommunications currently has a consensus target price of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.81%. Sprint has a consensus target price of $5.78, indicating a potential upside of 5.31%. Given Shenandoah Telecommunications’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Shenandoah Telecommunications is more favorable than Sprint.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Shenandoah Telecommunications and Sprint’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shenandoah Telecommunications $611.99 million 2.72 $66.39 million $0.26 129.23 Sprint $32.41 billion 0.68 $7.39 billion N/A N/A

Sprint has higher revenue and earnings than Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Dividends

Shenandoah Telecommunications pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Sprint does not pay a dividend. Shenandoah Telecommunications pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Shenandoah Telecommunications and Sprint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shenandoah Telecommunications 11.32% 4.56% 1.07% Sprint 22.80% 0.69% 0.19%

Risk & Volatility

Shenandoah Telecommunications has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sprint has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Shenandoah Telecommunications beats Sprint on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated and unregulated telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers in central and western Virginia, south-central Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Ohio. It offers integrated voice, video, and data communications services. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services. As of December 31, 2017, it owned 192 cell site towers built on leased land and owned land; and leases space on towers to third party wireless service providers. The Cable segment offers video, Internet, and voice services in Virginia, West Virginia, and western Maryland; and leases fiber optic facilities. The Wireline segment provides regulated and unregulated voice services, DSL Internet access, and long distance access services in Shenandoah County, as well as portions of Rockingham, Frederick, Warren, and Augusta counties in Virginia; video services in portions of Shenandoah County; and leases fiber optic facilities in the northern Shenandoah Valley of Virginia, northern Virginia, and adjacent areas along the Interstate 81 corridor. The company offers its products and services under the Sprint and Shentel brands. Shenandoah Telecommunications Company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Edinburg, Virginia.

Sprint Company Profile

Sprint Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment offers wireless data communication services, including mobile productivity applications, such as Internet access, messaging, and email services; wireless photo and video offerings; location-based capabilities comprising asset and fleet management, dispatch services, and navigation tools; and mobile entertainment applications. It also provides wireless voice communications services that include local and long-distance wireless voice services, as well as voicemail, call waiting, three-way calling, caller identification, directory assistance, and call forwarding services. In addition, this segment offers voice and data services internationally through roaming arrangements; and customized wireless services to large companies and government agencies, as well as sells wireless devices, broadband devices, connected devices, and accessories to agents and other third-party distributors. The Wireline segment provides wireline voice and data communications, including domestic and international data communications using various protocols, such as multiprotocol label switching technologies, Internet protocol (IP), managed network services, Voice over IP, session initiated protocol, and traditional voice services to other communications companies, and targeted business subscribers. Sprint Corporation offers its services under the Sprint, Boost Mobile, Virgin Mobile, and Assurance Wireless brands. It offers products through its 300 branded retail locations in the Southern California region. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas. Sprint Corporation is a subsidiary of SoftBank Group Corp.

