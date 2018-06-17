Head-To-Head Comparison: United States Lime & Minerals (USLM) vs. Intrepid Potash (IPI)

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ: USLM) and Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares United States Lime & Minerals and Intrepid Potash’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United States Lime & Minerals 18.61% 9.73% 8.61% Intrepid Potash -4.60% -1.82% -1.44%

Dividends

United States Lime & Minerals pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Intrepid Potash does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for United States Lime & Minerals and Intrepid Potash, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United States Lime & Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Intrepid Potash 1 2 1 0 2.00

Intrepid Potash has a consensus target price of $3.81, suggesting a potential downside of 16.21%. Given Intrepid Potash’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Intrepid Potash is more favorable than United States Lime & Minerals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.0% of United States Lime & Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.3% of Intrepid Potash shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of United States Lime & Minerals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.3% of Intrepid Potash shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

United States Lime & Minerals has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intrepid Potash has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares United States Lime & Minerals and Intrepid Potash’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United States Lime & Minerals $144.84 million 3.29 $27.14 million N/A N/A Intrepid Potash $157.61 million 3.77 -$22.91 million ($0.18) -25.28

United States Lime & Minerals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Intrepid Potash.

Summary

United States Lime & Minerals beats Intrepid Potash on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. This segment supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; steel producers; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry and cattle feed producers. The Natural Gas Interests segment has various royalty interests and non-operating working interests with respect to oil and gas rights on approximately 3,800 acres of land located in Johnson County, Texas in the Barnett Shale Formation. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Inberdon Enterprises Ltd.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc. produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Potash and Trio. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market. The Trio segment provides Trio, a specialty fertilizer that delivers potassium, sulfate, and magnesium in a single particle. The company also sells water for use in the oil and gas services industry. In addition, it offers salt for use in animal feeds, industrial applications, pool salts, and treatment of roads and walkways; magnesium chloride for use in the deicing and dedusting of roads; brines for well development and completion applications in the oil and gas industry; and metal recovery salt, a combination of potash and salt to enhance the recovery of aluminum in the aluminum recycling processing facilities. Intrepid Potash, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

