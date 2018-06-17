Vision Sciences (CGNT) & Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Critical Contrast

Cutera (NASDAQ: CUTR) and Vision Sciences (NASDAQ:CGNT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.1% of Cutera shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.5% of Vision Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Cutera shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 62.7% of Vision Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cutera and Vision Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cutera 18.54% 16.12% 9.87% Vision Sciences -1.57% -1.39% -1.21%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cutera and Vision Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cutera $151.49 million 3.90 $29.99 million $0.77 56.36 Vision Sciences $56.32 million 4.16 -$880,000.00 ($0.01) -385.00

Cutera has higher revenue and earnings than Vision Sciences. Vision Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cutera, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Cutera has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vision Sciences has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cutera and Vision Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cutera 0 2 4 0 2.67 Vision Sciences 0 2 1 0 2.33

Cutera presently has a consensus target price of $45.40, suggesting a potential upside of 4.61%. Vision Sciences has a consensus target price of $4.58, suggesting a potential upside of 19.05%. Given Vision Sciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vision Sciences is more favorable than Cutera.

Summary

Cutera beats Vision Sciences on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating. It also provides excel V, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; xeo platform, a multi-application platform on which a customer purchases hand piece applications for the removal of unwanted hair, treatment of vascular lesions, and skin rejuvenation by treating discoloration, fine lines, and laxity; Juliet, a laser system for vaginal health; and Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin rejuvenation. In addition, the company offers GenesisPlus system, a laser product for use in the temporary increase of clear nails in patients with onychomycosis, as well as for the treatment of fine wrinkles, diffuse redness, and rosacea; and CoolGlide, as well as myQ, a third-party sourced system for the Japanese market. Further, it provides pulsed light hand pieces for the treatment of discoloration, hair removal, and vascular treatments; Pearl and Pearl Fractional hand pieces; and post-warranty services through extended service contracts or direct billing, as well as offers Titan hand piece refills and marketing brochures through the Internet. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force to plastic surgeons, dermatologists, gynecologists, family practitioners, primary care physicians, physicians performing aesthetic treatments in non-medical offices, and other qualified practitioners, as well as for physicians offering aesthetic treatments in non-medical offices. Cutera, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

About Vision Sciences

Cogentix Medical, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets fiberoptic and video endoscopy products under the PrimeSight brand worldwide. The company offers endoscopes, such as cystoscopes, laryngoscopes, transnasal esophagoscopes, and bronchoscopes for medical use; and borescopes for industrial use, as well as digital processing units for medical use. It also provides EndoSheath Protective Barrier, a sterile, single-use microbial barrier for use with flexible endoscopes. In addition, the company offers Urgent PC System, a neuromodulation system that delivers percutaneous tibial nerve stimulation for office-based treatment of overactive bladder; and Macroplastique, an injectable, urethral bulking agent for the treatment of adult female stress urinary incontinence. Further, it provides Macroplastique products for the treatment of vesicoureteral reflux; PTQ Implants to treat fecal incontinence; Urgent PC System for the treatment of fecal incontinence; and VOX Implants to enhance speech and swallowing function in patients with unilateral vocal cord paralysis. Additionally, the company distributes wound care products in the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. Cogentix Medical, Inc. sells its products through a direct sales force and a network of distributor organizations. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

