Halliburton (HAL) vs. FTS International (FTSI) Head to Head Contrast

FTS International (NYSE: FTSI) and Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FTS International and Halliburton’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FTS International $1.47 billion 1.14 $200.70 million N/A N/A Halliburton $20.62 billion 1.98 -$463.00 million $1.22 38.20

FTS International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Halliburton.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for FTS International and Halliburton, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FTS International 0 1 8 0 2.89 Halliburton 0 3 21 0 2.88

FTS International presently has a consensus target price of $29.29, suggesting a potential upside of 86.18%. Halliburton has a consensus target price of $59.27, suggesting a potential upside of 27.19%. Given FTS International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe FTS International is more favorable than Halliburton.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.0% of FTS International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.6% of Halliburton shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Halliburton shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares FTS International and Halliburton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTS International N/A N/A N/A Halliburton -1.74% 15.87% 5.47%

Dividends

Halliburton pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. FTS International does not pay a dividend. Halliburton pays out 59.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Halliburton beats FTS International on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

FTS International Company Profile

FTS International, Inc. provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations. It operates in five unconventional basins in the United States, including the Permian Basin, the SCOOP/STACK Formation, the Marcellus/Utica Shale, the Eagle Ford Shale, and the Haynesville Shale. As of December 31, 2017, it owned 51 wireline units; and had approximately 1.6 million hydraulic horsepower across 32 fleets. The company serves E&P companies that specialize in unconventional oil and natural gas resources. FTS International, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment. It also provides completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, liner hanger systems, sand control systems, and service tools; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, and downhole tools; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning. In addition, this segment offers oilfield production and completion chemicals and services; and electrical submersible pumps and progressive cavity pumps, as well as artificial lift services to enhance reservoir and wellbore recovery. The company's Drilling and Evaluation segment provides drilling fluid systems, performance additives, completion fluids, solids control, specialized testing equipment, and waste management services; and drilling systems and services. It also offers wireline and perforating services, including open-hole logging, and cased-hole and slickline; and drill bits and services comprising roller cone rock bits, fixed cutter bits, hole enlargement, and related downhole tools and services, as well as coring equipment and services. In addition, this segment provides integrated exploration, drilling, and production software, as well as related professional and data management services; testing and subsea services, such as acquisition and analysis of reservoir information and optimization solutions; and project management, consulting, integrated asset management, and well control and prevention services. Halliburton Company was founded in 1919 and is based in Houston, Texas.

