Reviewing Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) & Redfin (RDFN)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE: VAC) and Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Marriott Vacations Worldwide pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Redfin does not pay a dividend. Marriott Vacations Worldwide pays out 27.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Marriott Vacations Worldwide and Redfin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marriott Vacations Worldwide $1.95 billion 1.64 $226.77 million $5.78 20.85 Redfin $370.04 million 5.39 -$15.00 million ($0.20) -120.15

Marriott Vacations Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than Redfin. Redfin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marriott Vacations Worldwide, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and Redfin, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marriott Vacations Worldwide 0 2 9 0 2.82 Redfin 1 4 7 0 2.50

Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has a consensus target price of $138.96, indicating a potential upside of 15.32%. Redfin has a consensus target price of $26.09, indicating a potential upside of 8.58%. Given Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Marriott Vacations Worldwide is more favorable than Redfin.

Profitability

This table compares Marriott Vacations Worldwide and Redfin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marriott Vacations Worldwide 11.25% 16.31% 6.02% Redfin -44.74% N/A -11.02%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.9% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.5% of Redfin shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of Redfin shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Marriott Vacations Worldwide beats Redfin on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. It operates through three segments: North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company also develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership and related products under The Ritz-Carlton Destination Club brand; and holds right to develop, market, and sell ownership residential products under The Ritz-Carlton Residences brand. In addition, it sells two points-based vacation ownership products through Marriott Vacation Club points-based ownership programs focused in North America and the Asia Pacific; and weeks-based vacation ownership products. Further, it is involved in financing consumer purchases of vacation ownership products; and renting vacation ownership inventory. Additionally, the company provides on-site management and services, such as daily housekeeping services, valet, in-residence dining, and access to fitness facilities, as well as spa and sports facilities for Ritz-Carlton branded properties. As of December 30, 2017, Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation operated 65 properties with 13,654 vacation ownership villas and approximately 400,000 owners in the United States, and 9 other countries and territories. It sells its upscale tier vacation ownership products primarily through a network of resort-based sales centers and off-site sales locations. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties. The company was formerly known as Appliance Computing Inc. and changed its name to Redfin Corporation in May 2006. Redfin Corporation was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

