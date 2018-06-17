Head to Head Contrast: PepsiCo (PEP) and Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (STZ)

PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) and Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (NYSE:STZ) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk & Volatility

PepsiCo has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.8% of PepsiCo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.9% of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of PepsiCo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PepsiCo and Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PepsiCo 7.62% 62.43% 9.52% Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A 27.85% 22.28% 8.86%

Dividends

PepsiCo pays an annual dividend of $3.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A pays an annual dividend of $2.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. PepsiCo pays out 70.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A pays out 33.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for PepsiCo and Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PepsiCo 1 8 5 0 2.29 Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A 0 6 15 0 2.71

PepsiCo presently has a consensus target price of $119.54, indicating a potential upside of 11.08%. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A has a consensus target price of $246.11, indicating a potential upside of 5.62%. Given PepsiCo’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe PepsiCo is more favorable than Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PepsiCo and Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PepsiCo $63.53 billion 2.40 $4.86 billion $5.23 20.58 Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A $8.33 billion 5.36 $2.32 billion $8.72 26.72

PepsiCo has higher revenue and earnings than Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A. PepsiCo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A beats PepsiCo on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc. operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni. Its North America Beverages segment offers beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods under the Aquafina, Diet Mountain Dew, Diet Pepsi, Gatorade, Mist Twst, Mountain Dew, Pepsi, Propel, and Tropicana brands; and ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices. The company's Latin America segment provides snack foods under the Cheetos, Doritos, Emperador, Lay's, Marias Gamesa, Rosquinhas Mabel, Ruffles, Sabritas, Saladitas, and Tostitos; cereals and snacks under the Quaker brand; and beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods under the 7UP, Diet Pepsi, Gatorade, H2oh!, Manzanita Sol, Mirinda, Pepsi, and Toddy brands. Its Europe Sub-Saharan Africa segment offers snack food; cereals and snacks; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea products; and dairy products under the Agusha, Chudo, and Domik v Derevne brand names. The company's Asia, Middle East and North Africa segment provides snack foods under the Cheetos, Chipsy, Crunchy, Doritos, Kurkure, and Lay's brands; cereals and snacks under the Quaker brand; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; and ready-to-drink tea products. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It offers beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, and Pacifico brands; wine under the Black Box, Clos du Bois, Estancia, Franciscan Estate, Inniskillin, Kim Crawford, Mark West, Meiomi, Mount Veeder, Nobilo, Robert Mondavi, Ruffino, Saved, Simi, The Dreaming Tree, The Prisoner, Charles Smith, and Wild Horse brands; and sprits under the SVEDKA vodka, Black Velvet Canadian whisky, Casa Noble tequila, High West craft whisky brands. The company offers its products to wholesale distributors, retailers, on-premise locations, and government alcohol beverage control agencies. Constellation Brands, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Victor, New York.

