Qurate Retail Group (NASDAQ:QRTEA) versus Systemax (SYX) Head to Head Review

Qurate Retail Group (NASDAQ: QRTEA) and Systemax (NYSE:SYX) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Qurate Retail Group and Systemax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qurate Retail Group 11.15% 19.57% 7.14% Systemax 5.58% 24.34% 10.59%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Qurate Retail Group and Systemax’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qurate Retail Group $10.38 billion 0.97 $2.44 billion $3.25 6.63 Systemax $1.27 billion 1.11 $40.40 million N/A N/A

Qurate Retail Group has higher revenue and earnings than Systemax.

Volatility and Risk

Qurate Retail Group has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Systemax has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Qurate Retail Group and Systemax, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qurate Retail Group 1 0 10 0 2.82 Systemax 0 0 1 0 3.00

Qurate Retail Group presently has a consensus target price of $31.31, suggesting a potential upside of 45.29%. Systemax has a consensus target price of $36.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.76%. Given Qurate Retail Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Qurate Retail Group is more favorable than Systemax.

Dividends

Systemax pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Qurate Retail Group does not pay a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.7% of Qurate Retail Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.8% of Systemax shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Qurate Retail Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 69.0% of Systemax shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Qurate Retail Group

Qurate Retail Group, Inc. markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Websites, and mobile applications. The company's Websites offers home, apparel, beauty, accessories, jewelry, and electronics products. It also operates as an online retailer of women's, children's, and men's apparel, and children's merchandise; and home, beauty, and personalized products, as well as retails its products through catalogs, and retail and outlet stores. In addition, the company markets its products under the QVC, HSN, zulily, Frontgate, Ballard Designs, Grandin Road, Garnet Hill, and Improvements brand names. Its programming distributed products to approximately 362 million households in the United States, Germany, Austria, Japan, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Italy, and France. The company was formerly known as QVC Group and changed its name to Qurate Retail Group, Inc. in March 2018. Qurate Retail Group, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado. Qurate Retail Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of Liberty Interactive Corporation.

About Systemax

Systemax Inc. operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label products. Its Industrial Products Group segment sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance, furniture and office, HVAC/R and fans, workbench and shop desks, safety and security, outdoor and grounds maintenance, tools and instruments, office and school supplies, plumbing and pumps, packaging and supplies, electrical and lighting, food service and appliances, raw materials and building supplies, motors and power transmission, pneumatics and hydraulics, medical and laboratory equipment, metalworking and cutting tools, vehicle maintenance, and fasteners and hardware in North America. This segment offers its products under the Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel Relius, Relius Solutions, Paramount, and Interion brand names. The company's Europe Technology Products Group segment sells information and communication technology products, such as servers-storage and backup, desktop computers, laptops, tablets, monitors, and mobile devices; computer parts and memory; computer components and accessories; networking and security; software; and electronics, and commercial and home networking products. This segment also provides TV and video products; audio products; cameras and surveillance products; GPS products; cell phones; video games; and home and electronics accessories. The company offers its products to for-profit businesses, educational organizations, and government entities through its relationship marketers, catalog mailings, and proprietary Internet Websites. Systemax Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Port Washington, New York.

