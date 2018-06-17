Comparing Energy Recovery (ERII) & Veeco Instruments (VECO)

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ: VECO) and Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.6% of Veeco Instruments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.6% of Energy Recovery shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Veeco Instruments shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.8% of Energy Recovery shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Veeco Instruments has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energy Recovery has a beta of 5.29, suggesting that its stock price is 429% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Veeco Instruments and Energy Recovery’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veeco Instruments $484.76 million 1.69 -$44.79 million ($0.02) -842.50 Energy Recovery $63.16 million 6.84 $12.35 million $0.07 115.29

Energy Recovery has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Veeco Instruments. Veeco Instruments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Energy Recovery, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Veeco Instruments and Energy Recovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veeco Instruments -11.24% 0.51% 0.31% Energy Recovery 22.35% 6.13% 3.08%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Veeco Instruments and Energy Recovery, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veeco Instruments 0 2 4 0 2.67 Energy Recovery 0 0 6 0 3.00

Veeco Instruments currently has a consensus target price of $26.60, indicating a potential upside of 57.86%. Energy Recovery has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 98.27%. Given Energy Recovery’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Energy Recovery is more favorable than Veeco Instruments.

Summary

Energy Recovery beats Veeco Instruments on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor process equipment worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam etch and deposition systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems. The company sells its products to light emitting diode, micro-electro mechanical system, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test, HDD, and semiconductor manufacturers, as well as research centers and universities. Veeco Instruments Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Plainview, New York.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc. provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names worldwide. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for low and high-pressure reverse osmosis systems. The company also provides VorTeq solutions for hydraulic fracturing applications; MTeq solutions for mud pumping applications; IsoBoost systems, such as hydraulic turbo chargers, and related controls and automation systems; and IsoGen systems, including hydraulic turbines, and related controls and automation systems. It serves engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) firms that design and build large desalination plants; original equipment manufacturers; oil companies; exploration and production companies; oilfield service companies; and EPC firms, which design and build oil and gas processing plants. The company markets its products through its direct sales channels and independent sales agents. Energy Recovery, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Leandro, California.

