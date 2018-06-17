Applied Materials (AMAT) versus Its Rivals Head-To-Head Analysis

Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) is one of 122 public companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Applied Materials to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Applied Materials has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Materials’ rivals have a beta of 1.10, suggesting that their average stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Materials and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Materials 19.24% 51.65% 22.65% Applied Materials Competitors -37.88% 4.29% 3.17%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.7% of Applied Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.1% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Applied Materials shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Applied Materials and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Materials $14.54 billion $3.43 billion 15.17 Applied Materials Competitors $3.04 billion $457.95 million 25.48

Applied Materials has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Applied Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Applied Materials and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Materials 0 4 18 1 2.87 Applied Materials Competitors 1536 5820 11036 629 2.57

Applied Materials presently has a consensus target price of $64.43, suggesting a potential upside of 30.67%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 10.43%. Given Applied Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Applied Materials is more favorable than its rivals.

Dividends

Applied Materials pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Applied Materials pays out 24.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.3% and pay out 60.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Applied Materials beats its rivals on 12 of the 15 factors compared.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc. provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits. It offers products and technologies for transistor and interconnect fabrication, including epitaxy, ion implantation, oxidation and nitridation, rapid thermal processing, physical vapor deposition, chemical vapor deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, electrochemical deposition, atomic layer deposition, etching, and selective removal, as well as metrology and inspection tools. The Applied Global Services segment provides integrated solutions to optimize equipment and fab performance and productivity, including spares, upgrades, services, remanufactured earlier generation equipment, and factory automation software for semiconductor, display, and other products. The Display and Adjacent Markets segment offers products for manufacturing liquid crystal displays, organic light-emitting diodes, and other display technologies for TVs, personal computers, electronic tablets, smart phones, and other consumer-oriented devices, as well as equipment for flexible substrates. The company serves manufacturers of semiconductor wafers and chips, liquid crystal and organic light-emitting diode displays, and other electronic devices. Applied Materials, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

